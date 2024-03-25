Hundreds of new products will be unveiled at next month’s UK Food & Drink Shows.

Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham from 29 April to 1 May, the event encompasses food development, manufacturing, grocery, hospitality, specialist retail, forecourt and convenience retail, wholesale and foodservice. Expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors and 1,200 exhibitors, it combines five shows:

Farm Shop & Deli Show

Food & Drink Expo

National Convenience Show

The Forecourt Show

The Restaurant Show

By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by William Reed, which publishes The Grocer, attendees gain access to all five shows.

Here we take a look at just a few of the new products that will be on display at the Farm Shop & Deli Show, the must-attend show for independent food and drink retailers.

Pulse-dried fruit

Rsp: £2/10g

Supplier: New Forest Fruit Snacks

Stand: R279

These snacks are made from strawberries grown on the supplier’s farm in Beaulieu and are produced using a technology called ‘pulsing’. The berries are passed through a machine that pierces the cells of the strawberries and pushes out any excess water. They are then freeze-dried, which gives the snacks a meringue-like texture.

“The only ingredient is our strawberries, so no added sugar or fruit juice, and the packet is fully compostable,” explains New Forest Fruit Snacks.

Oat Bake

Rsp: £3/120g bar

Supplier: Oatopia

Stand: H229

After nearly 12 years selling flapjacks online and at events, Oatopia has developed these bakes as a retail product for sale in shops. Available in four flavours – Original, Almond Bakewell, Salted Caramel and Peanut Butter – they are designed for eating on the go, as a treat or a light breakfast option. “Our Oat Bakes have a light melt-in-the-mouth texture, creating an eating experience that sits in-between a cake and a flapjack,” says the supplier.

Organic cheese and butter

Rsps: £3.75 to £6.99

Supplier: Organic Herd

Stand: K191

This new range of organic dairy products is supplied by Organic Herd, a farmer-owned dairy co-operative with members across England, Scotland and Wales. The vibrantly packaged range includes 100% organic cheddars, butters, soft cheeses, chocolate and drinking chocolates. “Organic Herd taps into a growing demand from consumers for dairy products that truly deliver when it comes to both value and values,” says CEO Martyn Anthony.

Gourmet infusion bags

Rsp: £8.99/12 infusion bags

Supplier: Natural & Noble

Stand: N261

Natural & Noble was founded in 2018 to offer infusion packs for gin, rum, whisky and vodka that are sold and distributed throughout the UK & Europe. The business, which is based near Bath, is now extending its range with three infusion variety packs for gin, chai and tea. “Each is an assortment of 12 specially created flavours to provide consumers a unique and delicious drinking experience, promotiong the idea of making drinkng moments more memorable,” says the supplier.

Festive chocolate gifts

Supplier: The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Co

Stand: H228

Nottingham-based The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company was launched in 2007 to offer high-quality chocolate pizzas for gifting. The supplier’s range now includes products such as Hot Chocolate Bombes and Chocolate Fish & Chips, and is expanding further with two festive creations: a Feed The Reindeer Kit featuring Belgian milk chocolate reindeer, a raspberry dip, and a reindeer food cookie crumb; and Hot Chocolate Stirrer sticks comprising marshmallows sandwiched between Belgian chocolate Christmas shapes.

Freeze-fruit garnishes

Rsp: £2.75/10g

Supplier: Mixologist’s Garden

Stand: N261

Drinks garnish brand Mixologist’s Garden supplies a range of its ready-to-use garnishes including lemons, limes, strawberries, whole raspberries and blueberries, as well as three new flavours including half slices of orange. “The fresh fruit is freeze-dried and swiftly rehydrates on contact with liquid, infusing drinks with fruit flavours, colours and aromas,” explains the supplier.

Gozo chocolate-coated fruit & nut

Rsp: £8.99/160g

Supplier: Sweetdreams

Stand: N150

British chocolate brand Gozo – named for the word ‘joy’ in Colombia where the cocoa is sourced – is expanding beyond chocolate bars with its latest creations. The new range of chocolate-coated fruit and nut comprises five products: Milk Chocolate Amaretto Almonds, Dark Chocolate Spiced Orange, Dark Chocolate Gianduja Hazelnuts, White Chocolate Cranberries, and Blonde Chocolate Almonds. “The new line seamlessly blends affordable gifting with the sophistication of luxury chocolate,” explains supplier Sweetdreams.

Shortbread

Rsps: £13.50/250g and £6/125g

Supplier: Shortbread House of Edinburgh

Stand: J180

This family-run bakery will be displaying its new Eden range of shortbread at the Farm Shop & Deli Show. Launching in July, the lineup comprises 250g tins (Original, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate & Orange, Warming Stem Ginger and Mediterranean Lemon Shortbread) and 125g boxes (Original, Spanish Clementine and Earl Grey). “Our team of skilled bakers cut each of these delicious biscuits by hand, giving them their signature taste, texture and appearance,” says the supplier.

Popcorn bars

Rsp: £4.99/100g

Supplier: Joypots

Stand: G208

Made in the UK, these milk chocolate Popcorn Bars are produced using fine Colombian chocolate and are available in two variants – Sprinkles and Dotty. They are among a raft of new products being launched at the Farm Shop & Deli Show by supplier Joypots, including eight new chocolate bars and three chocolate spoons.