Reuse/refill schemes have been launching and failing for a few years. Don’t get your hopes up for the latest one. Ocado’s sounds plausible; the concept requires shoppers to pass Ocado containers back to the delivery driver so they can be reused.

The products currently slated for inclusion are pasta, rice and detergent, all high-volume lines. I completely get Ocado’s argument: as folks are used to passing back bags, this should work too. Disappointingly, this Ocado initiative will make no difference in my opinion. It’s not that the methodology is wrong – it’s just too limited.

No one wants to be locked in. Whether it’s a phone or an energy contract, we will give our loyalty where it is first earned, then respected and rewarded. It’s a fundamental, like a democratic society, to have the right to change or indeed stay. It’s no different in rice, pasta, fabric conditioner or detergent.

So, whilst Ocado is on the right lines, it needs to be joined up with the wider world of retail and supply. The methodology can only make a difference if the shopper has the flexibility to use the packs across all retail, and to switch into brands or products they prefer.

I firmly believe that reusable targets will make a difference to the environment before recycling ones get close. With DRS stalling and cost challenges creating doubt around EPR, I hope by reposting views on the importance of reusable, we can inspire a greater focus.

The consumer goods industry’s commitment to helping the environment cannot be questioned. But it is also hamstrung by the scorpion nature of its constituent players – producers, suppliers, wholesalers and retailers alike. Competition is essential. It protects the consumer and polices the industry. But there are times when competition needs to be put aside for the greater good – in this case, the environment.

Attempting to lock in customers is a fundamental strategy of all suppliers and retailers, so only government intervention can bring about standardisation in refill packs, giving customers a choice in brands. If made law, a collaborated industry solution to standardise containers, packaging and processes would take no time at all – simplifying logistics, ensuring safety, and building consumer trust.

That uniformity would also make collection, cleaning, and redistribution processes more cost-effective, avoiding the supply chain complications associated with any varied packaging schemes. Safety and quality control would be helped by consistent cleaning protocols, reducing contamination risks and maintaining food quality.

In the case of consumers, they are more likely to engage with reuse schemes when packaging is familiar and easy to return or refill, and when can get the product they want. People love their brands, and current schemes are only effective for high-volume own-label lines.

Seeing reusable through to success will need manufacturer refills too, to enable brands to be involved. It sounds complex, but most major branded manufacturers would surely jump at the chance to be inside the reuse schemes rather than locked out.