Deliciously Ella, Little Moons, and Neom are among 55 brands founded by women that will be highlighted in a collaboration between Buy Women Built and Whole Foods Market UK for the month of March.

Buy Women Built is a consumer movement focusing on female entrepreneurs.

For five weeks, starting on 28 February, displays took over take over London’s seven Whole Foods Market stores to showcase some of the women-built brands carried by the chain. Prominent signage, shelf stickers, samples, and store discounts are among the stunts to bring attention to the brands.

Moreover, for the first time in its history, Whole Foods Market’s flagship store in Kensington High Street will be transformed into a Hall of Fame. Each shop window front will be dedicated to the takeover, showcasing images of the female founders behind the brands.

“Consumers aren’t aware of how many of the brands they are familiar with and already purchase from Whole Foods Market are actually founded by women,” said Sahar Hashemi OBE, founder of Buy Women Built and formerly of Coffee Republic and Skinny Candy.

The objective of this joint campaign is to convey a message to consumers: supporting and empowering women is achievable - just buy from them, she added.

Throughout the takeover, shoppers can follow specially designed shelf stickers around the stores to explore women-built brands. They can also indulge in free sampling and exclusive store discounts from brands such as Optibac and Hunter & Gather, alongside many others. Additionally, Deliveroo has unveiled a dedicated Buy Women Built aisle on Deliveroo, enabling Whole Foods Market customers to have BWB brands delivered.

The founders and female-led brands involved are: