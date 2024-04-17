Boost Drinks will roll out new product development across its energy and sport categories, the business has signalled following a brand and packaging refresh.

The hero brand, which was acquired by AG Barr in 2022 and holds a top three position within the energy, sports and RTD iced coffee categories [IRI], has retained its lozenge logo, but subtly tweaked it to appear more “modern” and “streamline”.

Rio, which was sold and distributed by Boost on an exclusive licence since 2021 before being acquired by AG Barr last year, has received a similar makeover.

The updates aim to “redefine the customer experience” while maintaining its value proposition.

Boost reveals new brand identity

“Our latest brand refresh is testament to our dedication of staying ahead of the curve and reflects our commitment to innovation,” said Boost Drinks commercial director Adrian Hipkiss.

“The new pack designs offer an exciting new visual identity for consumers to enjoy, while feeling assured they will be enjoying the same taste and value they’ve come to know and love – and that’s what makes Boost among the top three selling brands across three functional drinks categories.”

Boost’s new design and NPD will be rolled out this year, supported by an integrated ‘There’s a Boost for That’ campaign that will stretch across multiple trade and consumer marketing channels.