There are just a few weeks to go until the Farm Shop & Deli Show returns to the NEC, Birmingham.

Set to take place from Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 April, the UK’s premier trade event for the specialist retail sector will give visitors a fantastic opportunity to see the latest innovations and quality products.

Here we round up the top 10 reasons to visit the show, which is organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed. You can register for your free entry badge by visiting the Farm Shop & Deli Show website.

1. A showcase of innovation

A fantastic range of exciting new products will be making their debut at the event, with more than 190 items bearing the show’s ‘Innovation’ seal of approval. Among them is Spice N Tice’s Curries Around the World (stand R310) and Fieldfare’s Light Bites range (stand 311). (We took a look at some of the NPD that will be on display in our round-up last month.)

2. Big-name exhibitors

More than 400 exhibitors are set to take to the show floor, including Cawston Press (stand T331), Pip & Nut (stand T362), Cook (stand S310), EcoBags (stand P281) and Love Corn (stand U348). See the full list of exhibitors here.

3. Dragons’ Pantry

Ready to witness the ultimate retail test? Watch and learn as brave entrepreneurs meet our fearsomely experienced industry ‘dragons’ to make their 15-minute pitch. Success could bring a new listing and coverage in The Grocer, while everyone gets invaluable insights into what works in store. It will take place from 10am on Tuesday 25 April and from 2.30pm on Wednesday 26 April.

4. Cutting-edge event technology

Farm Shop & Deli Show has partnered with Sitka, which will be supplying technology including indoor show navigation and digital show guides. Accessible via smartphone, the technology will revolutionise at-show navigation and enable visitors to make the most of their time on the show floor and improve networking opportunities.

5. Unrivalled expertise

The Grocer Live stage boasts an impressive line-up of speakers including Kate Nicholls OBE, CEO at UKHospitality; Will Shu, CEO and founder of Deliveroo; and Tom Athron, CEO at Fortnum & Mason. Visitors can also participate in Q&A sessions after each panel discussion, gleaning insights from the speakers’ knowledge and asking their own questions. Take a look at some of the highlights here.

6. Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards

The Product Awards return to the Farm Shop & Deli Show and this year will be the biggest yet, with 11 main categories to be judged by an esteemed panel of judges who will assess sustainability, ethical brand narratives and provenance. Find out more about the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards here.

7. Learn how to supply your products into travel retail

Quite often underestimated, the travel sector is the perfect route to consistent high volumes, advanced engagement and great brand exposure. Learn more from industry expert Heerum Fleary on why planes, trains and cruises should be on your radar for 2023 and beyond (midday Wednesday 26 April).

8. Co-located shows

Farm Shop & Deli Show will run alongside Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, National Convenience Show and Food & Drink Expo as part of the UK Food & Drink Shows. The three-day event is a fantastic opportunity to see what is happening in the industry at-large, with visitors able to take just one day out of the office, kitchen, warehouse or retail site to experience a huge amount of innovation and insight across food development, grocery, manufacturing, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.

9. Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards

The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards judges retailers in 12 categories across nine regions, applauding those who are making a difference by playing their part in sustainable initiatives while supporting their customers, communities, and suppliers. The finalists were announced last month, and the winners will be crowned on The Grocer Live stage on Tuesday 25 April from 3.15pm.

10. What 2022 visitors had to say:

“This is one of the biggest shows in the UK to come to. I attended one of the seminars yesterday on latest product trends and it had a really interesting panel. This is day two and it’s proving a really great show. Well worthwhile coming!”

Alison Kaye, director, Eva Bold

“We have a sensory product and to be able to put it into the hands of retailers and grocery buyers is so important for us. Being at the show allows us to have old-school conversations with important contacts, having a laugh, building a rapport. It’s 100 times better than an email!”

Tom Willday, founder, Willsow

Register for your free entry badge by visiting the Farm Shop & Deli Show website