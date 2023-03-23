Farm Shop & Deli Show has unveiled the 68 regional finalists in its 2023 Retailer Awards.

Judges whittled down hundreds of entries to a shortlist that spans 12 categories, nine UK regions and some of the UK’s best-loved specialist food and drink retailers. See the list below. Some regions will bag a ‘best retailer’ gong for both small and large businesses.

A focus of this year’s judging has been recognising businesses playing an important role in supporting and developing employees. Judges have looked for initiatives implemented to retain, reward and empower members of staff.

Returning for 2023 are the Newcomer of the Year and Retailer of the Year accolades.

These and the regional winners will be revealed live from Farm Shop & Deli Show, at NEC Birmingham on Tuesday 25 April.

Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK Food & Drink Shows taking place at the NEC on 24 to 26 April. The event combines Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show and the National Convenience Show. It will encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.

By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed, attendees gain access to all four shows.

Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards finalists

East Anglia

Fodder

Friday Street Farm Shop

Poplar Nurseries

River Colne Food Co

The Goat Shed Farm Shop & Kitchen

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen

The Norfolk Deli

The Prospects Trust Unwrapped

Midlands

Aubrey Allen

Bells Farm Shop

Broad Bean Delicatessen

Canalside Farm, Shop & Cafe

Croots Farm Shop

Delilah Fine Foods

Drapers Lane Delicatessen

Farndon Fields Farm Shop

Harp Lane Deli

Reunion Deli

Stoughton Grange Farm Shop & Distillery

The Chuckling Cheese Company

Welbeck Farm Shop

North East

Coghlans at Barningham

Cut by Farmison & Co

George & Joseph Cheesemongers

Mainsgill Farmshop

Piper’s Artisan Sausages

Samuel Valentine – The Urban Food Hall

Yolk Farm

Northern Ireland

Clive’s Country Corner

Colemans Farm Shop

Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall & Steak House

Millar Meats & Fine Foods

Quails Fine Foods

North West

Bells fishmongers

Cheshire Smokehouse Limited

Chorlton Cheesemongers

Country Harvest

Gazegill Organics

Kami’s West Derby

Lovingly Artisan Bakery

Low Sizergh Barn

Roast Mutton

Scotland

Belhaven Smokehouse

KJ’s Bothy Bakery

Macauley’s Fruit & Veg Merchant

The House of Bruar

The Kedar Pantry

South East

Cheese Etc, The Pangbourne Cheese Shop

Cobbs Farm Shop, Cobbs at Winchester, Cobbs at Englefield, Cobbs at Manydown

Cowdray Farm Shop & Cafe

Flock & Herd Butchery & Deli

Hampshire Artisan Foods t/a Hampshire Deli & Farm Shop

Macknade Food Hall

Melrose & Morgan

The Grumpy Goat

The Hungry Guest

The Kitchen Food Company

Valentina Deli

South West

Bay Leaves Larder

Darts Farm

Durslade Farm Shop

Flourish Foodhall & Kitchen

Great Cornish Food Store

Greendale Farm Shop

Pipers Farm

Wales