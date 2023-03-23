Farm Shop & Deli Show has unveiled the 68 regional finalists in its 2023 Retailer Awards.
Judges whittled down hundreds of entries to a shortlist that spans 12 categories, nine UK regions and some of the UK’s best-loved specialist food and drink retailers. See the list below. Some regions will bag a ‘best retailer’ gong for both small and large businesses.
A focus of this year’s judging has been recognising businesses playing an important role in supporting and developing employees. Judges have looked for initiatives implemented to retain, reward and empower members of staff.
Returning for 2023 are the Newcomer of the Year and Retailer of the Year accolades.
These and the regional winners will be revealed live from Farm Shop & Deli Show, at NEC Birmingham on Tuesday 25 April.
Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK Food & Drink Shows taking place at the NEC on 24 to 26 April. The event combines Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show and the National Convenience Show. It will encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.
By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed, attendees gain access to all four shows.
Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards finalists
East Anglia
- Fodder
- Friday Street Farm Shop
- Poplar Nurseries
- River Colne Food Co
- The Goat Shed Farm Shop & Kitchen
- The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen
- The Norfolk Deli
- The Prospects Trust Unwrapped
Midlands
- Aubrey Allen
- Bells Farm Shop
- Broad Bean Delicatessen
- Canalside Farm, Shop & Cafe
- Croots Farm Shop
- Delilah Fine Foods
- Drapers Lane Delicatessen
- Farndon Fields Farm Shop
- Harp Lane Deli
- Reunion Deli
- Stoughton Grange Farm Shop & Distillery
- The Chuckling Cheese Company
- Welbeck Farm Shop
North East
- Coghlans at Barningham
- Cut by Farmison & Co
- George & Joseph Cheesemongers
- Mainsgill Farmshop
- Piper’s Artisan Sausages
- Samuel Valentine – The Urban Food Hall
- Yolk Farm
Northern Ireland
- Clive’s Country Corner
- Colemans Farm Shop
- Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall & Steak House
- Millar Meats & Fine Foods
- Quails Fine Foods
North West
- Bells fishmongers
- Cheshire Smokehouse Limited
- Chorlton Cheesemongers
- Country Harvest
- Gazegill Organics
- Kami’s West Derby
- Lovingly Artisan Bakery
- Low Sizergh Barn
- Roast Mutton
Scotland
- Belhaven Smokehouse
- KJ’s Bothy Bakery
- Macauley’s Fruit & Veg Merchant
- The House of Bruar
- The Kedar Pantry
South East
- Cheese Etc, The Pangbourne Cheese Shop
- Cobbs Farm Shop, Cobbs at Winchester, Cobbs at Englefield, Cobbs at Manydown
- Cowdray Farm Shop & Cafe
- Flock & Herd Butchery & Deli
- Hampshire Artisan Foods t/a Hampshire Deli & Farm Shop
- Macknade Food Hall
- Melrose & Morgan
- The Grumpy Goat
- The Hungry Guest
- The Kitchen Food Company
- Valentina Deli
South West
- Bay Leaves Larder
- Darts Farm
- Durslade Farm Shop
- Flourish Foodhall & Kitchen
- Great Cornish Food Store
- Greendale Farm Shop
- Pipers Farm
Wales
- Bodnant Welsh Food
- Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen
- Nolton Cross Farm Shop
No comments yet