New listings, stronger customer relationships and invaluable feedback are just a few of the reasons businesses exhibit at the Farm Shop & Deli Show year after year.

Held annually at the NEC, Birmingham – alongside other leading industry events as part of the UK Food & Drink Shows – the Farm Shop & Deli Show is the must-attend gathering for specialist retailers and their suppliers.

“There is always a real energy about the show and a great place to discover new ideas and network with our industry contacts,” says Matt Whelan, MD of frozen food supplier Fieldfare.

Here, businesses explain how they have benefited from exhibiting at the show, which will take place next year from 7 to 9 April.

The Original Baker

Founders: Gill Ridgard and Cheryl Barrett

Started in 2008 by Gill Ridgard, The Original Baker supplies a range of sweet and savoury baked goods, including premium sausage rolls, pasties and pies. Cheryl Barrett joined the business in 2014 to lead sales, and the business has since expanded to employ more than 100 staff.

Why exhibit at the show? “The Farm Shop and Deli Show is right at the very heart of our core target market, and their passion for great food and honest ‘farm to fork’ values resonate with our ethos. Attendee access to all the UK Food & Drink Shows under one roof allows us to showcase our products to a broad cross-section, including clients from the world of convenience, foodservice, travel and premium food development.”

How has the show helped your business? “We have forged many friendships and valued business relationships across a spectrum of customer channels, all of them are greatly appreciated. Recently, we’ve had the opportunity to develop premium products for the travel industry with both London North Eastern Railway and Avanti West Coast.”

Number of times exhibited at the show: “Six.”

Olly’s

Founder: Olly Hiscocks

Olly Hiscocks started out marinating olives in his family’s kitchen and selling them at farmers’ markets – a venture that proved so popular he pivoted away from plans to become a doctor. Today, the brand sells its olives in handy snack packs that contain no stones or oils, and has widened its product range to include pretzel thins and lentil crisps.

Why exhibit at the show? “It gives new customers the opportunity to sample and stock our snacks, and also a great means of getting some quality face-to-face time with current customers and other brands.”

How has the show helped your business? “This year, in particular, was a great success as a launchpad for our new lentil crisps, as we were able to secure listings with wholesalers and end customers. We also locked in a great relationship with the regional Co-ops, which has provided a great extra source of growth for our pretzel thins this year.”

Number of times exhibited at the show: “Two – and we will be back again next year.”

Cress Co

Cress Co is a Fife-based distributor specialising in ambient and chilled fine foods. From its beginnings in Scotland in 2003, it has expanded nationwide and now has depots in Dunfermline, Milton Keynes, Maltby, Telford and Bristol.

Why exhibit at the show? “It is consistently the most well-attended show in the fine food sector, with customers coming from all parts of the country.”

How has the show helped your business? “We have secured relationships with many new customers over the years.”

Number of times exhibited at the show: “Excluding Covid years, we have been exhibiting at the show since 2015.”

Get More Vits

Founders: Steve Norris and Chris Arrigoni

Founded in 2013, Get More Vits is a range of sugar-free, low-calorie soft drinks made with UK-sourced spring water and natural fruit flavours, and containing a daily dose of vitamins. In addition to the core drinks, the brand has been expanded with a multivitamin kids’ drink, a sports drink to aid recovery and hydration, effervescent tablets, oral sprays, one-a-day supplement tablets, multivitamin chewing gum and multivitamin squash.

Why exhibit at the show? “It enables us to connect with current customers, which can often strengthen relationships and provide valuable feedback that we may not always receive via email. It also opens doors to new business and potential partnerships, while building on our brand’s presence within the industry.”

How has the show helped your business? “The show has facilitated several substantial business relationships and expanded our market reach. It has led to significant contracts within the public service sector, which we see as a crucial growth area, while we have been able to build on our wholesale distribution. Park Garage Group was a highlight from this year’s Farm Shop & Deli Show, with the business listing our entire drinks range. We have since worked closely with their team to introduce a dedicated functional drinks fixture to their Rushden store, and we hope this will be rolled out to their other stores.”

Number of times exhibited at the show: “Two (and once at sister event the National Convenience Show).”

All Dressed Up

Founder: Tessa Reed

All Dressed Up is aiming to shake up the dressing category with its Everyday House, Tahini & Lime, Miso & Sesame, and Spicy Harissa dressings, which are made with all-natural ingredients, and are free from sugar, gluten and dairy. Founder Tessa Reed began selling the dressings via Instagram last year, and more than 350 bottles sold in just two weeks. Unable to keep up with demand from her own kitchen, she outsourced production to scale up. This year, All Dressed Up has launched its own website and secured listings with retailers including Bayley & Sage stores, Whole Foods Market and Ocado.

Why exhibit at the show? “The main reason was to get exposure and start building relationships with major retailers, wholesalers, farm shops and delis. It was a great platform to present All Dressed Up to key people in the industry, as well as have real-time feedback from buyers and potential customers.”

How has the show helped your business? “I was really lucky to take part in the show’s Dragons’ Pantry (in which entrepreneurs pitch to experienced industry ‘dragons’) and we won the pitch as best newcomer. There were several people on the Dragons’ Pantry who have led to significant listings or started initial conversations, including Nicki Stewart at Diverse Fine Foods, Paul Hargreaves at Cotswold Fayre, Nicola Karran at Booths and Launa Humphreys at Holland & Barrett.”

Number of times exhibited at the show: “Once.”

Fieldfare

Founders: Fieldfare was founded in a barn in Kent by Richard and Ann Cryer 47 years ago and is now in the hands of the second generation of the Cryer family.

Fieldfare sells loose and individually portioned premium frozen food that enables shoppers to choose how much they buy while avoiding unnecessary packaging and food waste. The range of more than 100 frozen products includes fruit, vegetables, pastries, meat, fish and vegetarian goods.

Why exhibit at the show? “Our roots are with farm shops. They are part of our DNA and the Farm Shop & Deli show is the place to touch base with everyone in the farm shop industry. The show offers us the opportunity meet with our existing customer base and reach out to potential new customers, all in one place. The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards are also very important to us and to our industry as a whole, which is why Fieldfare has committed to supporting the awards as head sponsor for the next three years.”

How has the show helped your business? “It is a fantastic place to meet potential new customers and a great showcase for our products. We have used it a lot as a springboard to open up dialogue with potential new stockists.”

Cook

Founders: Ed Perry and Dale Penfold

Frozen ready meals and puddings supplier Cook was founded in 1997 with a single shop in Farnham and has grown to a network of more than 100 standalone shops, 1,000 concession partners and a home delivery service. Ten years ago, the business was a founding member of B Corp UK.

Why exhibit at the show? “Our key reasons for exhibiting at the Farm Shop & Deli Show are to generate new and incremental business, showcase our range to new and existing retailers, and build on our existing relationships.”

How has the show helped your business? “We are proud to have partnered with some of the top farm shops and garden centres in the country after exhibiting at the show and deepen our relationships with a great many existing retailers over the years.”

Number of times exhibited at the show: “Ten.”