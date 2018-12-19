Steve Parfett
Steve Parfett is chairman of AG Parfett & Sons
- Comment & Opinion
A grocer’s life: how wholesale has got faster and smarter
In his final column for The Grocer, retiring wholesale legend Steve Parfett looks back on his 40 years in the grocery trade
- Comment & Opinion
Lessons from the Pret and Patisserie Valerie scandals
Recent events at Patisserie Valerie and Pret tell us to expect the unexpected, says Steve Parfett of AG Parfett & Sons
- Comment & Opinion
Can the CMA deal with Sainsbury's-Asda after failing on Tesco-Booker?
The CMA ignored long-term effects of Tesco-Booker and hastened the demise of P&H as collateral damage, says Steve Parfett, chairman of AG Parfett & Sons
- Comment & Opinion
Government is playing to the gallery on recycling
We need proper incentives for on-shore recycling facilities and for using the resulting recycled product, says Steve Parfett of AG Parfett & Sons
- Comment & Opinion
Gareth Southgate's principled England team has much to teach businesses
Businesses, like football teams, must achieve a balanced approach to succeed, says Steve Parfett
- Comment & Opinion
How employee ownership has driven sustainable expansion at Parfetts
I have no regrets about our decision to choose the employee ownership route, says Parfetts chairman Steve Parfett
- Comment & Opinion
The 'Ultra Urban' convenience concept is changing retail
Innovative new retail concepts like Ancoats General Store and Clayton Park Deli are using food to go to appeal to a young, ultra urban crowd, says Steve Parfett
- Comment & Opinion
Suppliers face a stark choice on Sainsbury's-Asda merger
Wholesale and retail are now effectively one market for procurement and we have a duopoly in the retail market, says Steve Parfett of AG Parfett & Sons
- Comment & Opinion
Commit to closing the gender pay gap
I am delighted that Parfetts is one of the 8% of companies reporting a zero gender pay gap at the median level
- Comment & Opinion
Newsagents need support from publishers and wholesalers
I have written before about the multiplicity of tasks facing small retailers, but some of the most challenging are in CTNs
- Comment & Opinion
Strategic responses to the Tesco-Booker deal
Post Tesco-Booker there will be one market, as opposed to the uneasy truce of a separation between retail and wholesale
- Comment & Opinion
Let's show bottle on plastic waste
The Grocer’s efforts in 2017 to concentrate our industry’s collective mind on waste, and food waste in particular, are timely
- Comment & Opinion
The CMA is to blame for P&H's demise
The CMA’s handling of the Tesco-Booker inquiry – and its impact on P&H – shows it doesn’t know what it’s doing
- Comment & Opinion
People should be every business's number one priority
Four recent events have turned my thoughts to why treating people properly is so important, says Steve Parfett of AG Parfett & Sons
- Comment & Opinion
A dazzling store with heart
On a visit to London, I took time out to visit a flagship retailer for the independent sector
- Comment & Opinion
Where is the tea-to-go?
The original national drink here seems to me to have been left languishing in the doldrums
- Comment & Opinion
You are wrong, wrong, wrong on Tesco-Booker, CMA!
I am furious that, even at this second stage, the CMA has completely and utterly failed to grasp the key issues
- Comment & Opinion
The merits of cooperation
Competition in the grocery trade is notoriously fierce, and rightly so
- Comment & Opinion
Owning wholesale will embed big four in almost total dominance
We have very early notice of the consequences for the entire grocery sector of failing to stop Tesco-Booker
- Comment & Opinion
Wholesale can nurture local
On previous occasions I have alluded to my affection for North Wales, and we were there again at the weekend