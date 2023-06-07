In today’s ever-evolving advertising landscape, consistent measurement plays a pivotal role in ensuring the ongoing effectiveness of marketing investment. As the lines between traditional above the line (ATL) and below the line (BTL) media continue to blur, it becomes increasingly important to have reliable, consistent measurement techniques.

In the past, ATL media referred to mass-marketing channels such as television, radio, and print advertisements, while BTL media encompassed targeted and personalised channels such as direct mail, email marketing, and point of sale promotions. However, the rise of digital platforms and new advertising channels has disrupted this distinction.

One significant development within BTL media is the growth of retail media, an industry that is due to be more valuable than linear TV by 2025. Retail media involves advertising within physical retail spaces or on e-commerce platforms, capturing the attention of consumers during their purchasing journey. This form of BTL media offers a unique opportunity for brands to engage with consumers at the point of consideration and purchase, making it highly influential in driving conversions and brand loyalty. It also offers the opportunity to collaborate with key partner retailers, positively building on base commercial relationships.

As retail media gains prominence, and further blurs the lines between ATL and BTL media, brands are mobilising. Traditional brand and shopper teams are working closer together, and in some cases merging. In tandem, marketing budgets are increasingly being viewed as a single investment pot. Within this context, advertisers need reliable metrics to gauge the effectiveness of media channels throughout the advertising funnel, facilitating fair comparisons of channel performance.

By implementing standardised measurement techniques across the advertising funnel, marketers can identify the most effective media channels and tactics, allowing them to allocate resources strategically, optimise spending, and ultimately increase their return on investment.

Consistent measurement practices will foster accountability and transparency across the advertising industry. Media owners (including retailers), agencies and brands can establish clear objectives, metrics and benchmarks, ensuring they are accountable for delivering measurable results.

Consistent measurement enables advertisers to gather valuable data on consumer behaviour, engagement, and conversions within the retail media space. This data can offer crucial insights into consumer preferences, shopping patterns, and brand interactions. By leveraging these insights across the advertising funnel, marketers can refine their targeting strategies, tailor their messages, and create more impactful retail media campaigns that resonate with their target audience.

Consistent measurement practices provide advertisers with the agility needed to adapt to the rapidly changing advertising landscape. By embracing standardised measurement approaches, marketers can stay ahead of emerging trends and technologies, including the evolution of BTL retail media. This adaptability empowers them to capitalise on new advertising opportunities, drive innovation, and maintain a competitive edge.

In an advertising world where the lines between ATL, BTL, and retail media are blurring, consistent measurement is essential for driving successful marketing campaigns. Embracing consistent measurement practices will not only optimise advertising strategies, but also foster a transparent and accountable advertising ecosystem that thrives in the face of constant change.