In this episode, we explore:

Rising levels of crime

The Association of Convenience Stores’ latest crime report revealed the massive increases in the number of incidents of shoplifting and verbal abuse. We speak to independent retailers about the toll it’s taking on them and their staff.

What needs to be done?

Retailers are in desperate need of protection from the authorities with real fears that something terrible will happen before action is taken.

What support is out there?

As well as speaking to the police whenever an incident takes place in your store, there is emotional support available for retailers and their staff. Contact the industry charity GroceryAid to gain access to support via https://www.groceryaid.org.uk/ or 08088 021 122.