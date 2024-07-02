Winner: Flo

Sustainability is at the very heart of Flo. Since its establishment in 2017, the fast-growing period care disruptor has prided itself on offering sustainable products that are also accessible and affordable.

Its pads, liners and tampons are 100% organic bamboo or cotton, while its applicators are recyclable sugarcane plastic. Wrappers are made of biodegradable plant-based film. And 5% of profits go to charities such as Bloody Good Period.

Over the past year, Flo has tirelessly raised awareness through the likes of its ‘No More Period Dramas’ push and a partnership with British movie Polite Society. Sales have rocketed – and so have listings. Most recently, Flo bagged space in Tesco and more than quadrupled distribution with Boots.

It’s the mark of a brand that brings meaningful difference and much-needed excitement to the period care category.

