Hosted at the Royal Lancaster overlooking Hyde Park, the expanded New Product & Packaging Awards 2023 was the largest yet.

Inside The Factory presenter Cherry Healey joined The Grocer’s editor-in-chief Adam Leyland in dishing out 38 hard earned awards.

Browse images of all our winners collecting their awards.

And take a deep dive into our category champions as well as winners of Gold, Silver and Bronze prizes here.

Topics

Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show