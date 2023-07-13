At Studiospace, my team and I speak to multiple brands and agencies every day. It means we get a quick snapshot on how the marketing industry is responding to something, and with the launch of Threads we’ve come across some interesting trends.

Many brands are starting to test the app and learn about it while it’s still new. And for now, it’s feels like a safe place to do that.

Threads currently feels like a vicar’s tea party. Everyone is playing nice, perhaps trying to avoid creating the negative echo chamber some feel Twitter has become.

The best strategy we’ve seen is brands trying out different types of content and seeing what works and what doesn’t. Be agile and start experimenting and growing now, while there are no ads, and you’re likely to build an audience quickly. You can easily replicate your Instagram following, so you don’t have to build an audience from scratch.

But the real key is to work with the app and avoid common pitfalls. Many brands are using Threads like Instagram or simply reposting their Instagram content, and this doesn’t seem to be where most engagement is.

Some are falling down the trap of posting ‘motivational quotes’ – it’s been done and it doesn’t come across as very authentic or genuine.

Many brands that have done well on TikTok are doing well on Threads already. For example, Ryanair, Netflix and Aldi – they are posting light-hearted content, mainly memes, and also reacting in the moment.

Others are actually using social media to be social. This is the chance to connect with your audience and have lots of conversations, as new users are spending lots of time on Threads.

Industry insiders are asking whether budgets will be moved over from Twitter to Threads once it’s monetised. Among our network of brands and agencies, we haven’t got wind of brands reserving their ‘Twitter budget’ for Threads yet. However, I do think Threads is incredibly likely to become another advertising platform.

It is such early days that, from what I’ve seen, brands are mostly waiting to see what develops. And with tightening budgets all round, I don’t think they’ll be jumping to reallocate anything this soon. Let’s wait and see.