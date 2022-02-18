Tim Mason
Tim Mason is CEO of Eagle Eye
- Comment & Opinion
How grocery loyalty schemes are evolving in 2022
Retailers are building out stronger, more personalised loyalty schemes to keep loyal shoppers happy, says Eagle Eye CEO Tim Mason
There are too many either-ors in grocery: balance marketing and engineering
Retailers need the right balance between their identity as a business and an assessment of what appeals most to individual customers, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
How Morrisons’ Store Manager of the Year transformed her store
Joanne Bennett-McNally ’asked more, listened more and responded more’, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Grocers are leaving a huge growth opportunity untapped: digital advertising
There is profitable opportunity in thinking about customers as audiences, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Amazon must improve the online experience if it wants to compete in grocery
Its free Prime grocery delivery isn’t enough when the shopping experience isn’t up to par, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Walmart’s new subscription service takes the omnichannel fight to Amazon
Walmart has recognised that grocers must have an omnichannel approach to compete, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Omnichannel will be key to sustaining supermarkets’ lockdown success
Consumer behaviour has shifted hugely and supermarkets have scope to take advantage, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Why grocers must invest in digital for post-lockdown growth
The world is going digital, and its disruptive force is being felt more keenly than ever, says Eagle Eye’s Tim Mason
How global grocery has stepped up to feed the world and reward its key workers
Grocery’s response to this pandemic will be remembered for years to come, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Give thanks to our remarkable food industry workers
The food industry is full of exceptional people doing exceptional work in these difficult times, says Eagle Eye’s Tim Mason
Marketers have yet to seize the opportunity of ‘through the line’ communication
Retailers and brands are swimming in consumer data, yet struggling to know what to do with it, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Customer data is everywhere. Make sure you put it to work
Knowing your customer to serve them better is just one way this decade will be data-driven, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Personal data: how retailers can win by helping shoppers ‘self curate’
Data is becoming democratised – a trend that is set to grow, says Eagle Eye CEO Tim Mason
China’s huge Singles’ Day event shows value of direct digital communications
The use of digital provides a performance marketing element to big events that can be used to measure effectiveness, says Tim Mason
What can we learn from the Chinese giants leading the way on data-driven digital strategy?
All companies will need to become tech-driven, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
AliExpress strategy offers lessons on digital future of physical retail
Digitally driven retailers know who is in their physical stores, says Eagle Eye CEO Tim Mason
How Nike and Alibaba are adding value with data-driven experiences
Alibaba, Nike and Dixons Carphone have a competitive edge with recent data-driven innovations, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
Inside Amazon’s Go store in New York
Amazon Go’s bricks-and-mortar store is brilliant and poor at the same time, says Eagle Eye CEO Tim Mason after visiting a Go store in New York
Metcash's new Fresh Pantry format shows the power of 'will plus skill'
The new Australian format recognises price alone is not enough to win consumers’ trust, says Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye
How Walmart is using data to fill the digital 'black hole'
The grocer is aiming to use more data in a better way, explains Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye