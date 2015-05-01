Titania Touché
Always provocative, occasionally informative and usually drunk, Titania is The Grocer's party-loving PR girl about town with killer heels and an acid tongue.
Tunnock's ad annoys the office as K adds grist to rumour mill
It’s enough to drive you to drink which, once again and just in time for the Bank Holiday, science has proven is a good thing
Insect promotions are Karoline's latest way to create Buzz
I am envisaging a summer of decadent lunches on a sun-drenched Mayfair terrace…
P&F brainstorm Stallone replacements and mull Prosecco boom
The conclusion in the office is that Warburtons has gone a bit over the top in recruiting Sly Stallone…
Kraft-Heinz merger could be an opportunity for P&F, says K
Along with the comings and goings of marketing directors, mergers make agencies nervous. A merger, which is usually…
Fluff Foundation aims to bring fish to reluctant teenagers
Very occasionally Karoline (with a K) demonstrates something of a social conscience and, like many business people who hav…
IFE: Titania takes in date stands and new artisan crisp brands
I know dates are the next big thing, but how many suppliers do we really need to meet?
Shopping basket road-tested, corned beef campaign considered
“I’m being empathetic, but it tastes disgusting. Do real people live like this?”
Titania's PR nonsense prediction comes true as K hits the meat
Did I mention hybrid products in my crystal ball of PR nonsense this January?
Social media is queen at P&F as Titania considers her career
Ever since Karoline (with a K) started dropping heavy-handed hints about my future career prospects, I’ve been looking at …
Titania pledges future to PR despite hints about floristry
As much as a woman of her, erm, presence, can do anything casually…
P&F limbers up for awards season as their value becomes clear
Having ignored industry awards for years “because the judges don’t understand our sort of PR darling”…
Satfat myth busted as Titania enjoys Valentine's Day
Arriving at the office early, I’m astonished to see Karoline (with a K), ploughing her way through a large platter…
Change afoot at P&F as Titania's sandwich forecast comes true
Change is inevitable, as the manager of the 99p Store jokes every time I go in…
Titania feels down... but not enough to try Nicki Minaj's wine
OMG. Miranda, my BBFITFOA (bestest best friend in the face of adversity, if you need to get down with the kids)…
It could be worse: recycling in PR and the Creme Egg cock-up
You don’t hear greenwash mentioned much any more because, I think, everyone is at it…
Titania's alternative Christmas carols
Good King (ex) Justin looked out / Seeking a successor…
Organic joy as Titania anticipates Premier PR 'crisis rates'
Those producer and manufacturer millions spent by the Organic Trade Board, which sounds all official but is only really…
P&F plans a Co-op Christmas campaign; Titania stocks up on VO5
I may have mentioned Daddy’s deep loathing of “pinko shopkeepers,” and in particular The Co-op Group…
Titania's guide to getting into PR, plus new vodka idea
In an industry stuffed with charlatans and egomaniacs I stand out as a beacon of introspection, calm and probity…
P&F switches (off) the lights as Karoline angles for FCU job
Our glorious leader enters the office wearing shades, a trilby and a plus-size gabardine mac…