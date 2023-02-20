VX3 by Vertex Inc

Building on Vertex’s long history of innovation, VX3 by Vertex delivers new ways to serve customers. It looks for breakthrough opportunities to solve the toughest challenges that are emerging across diverse industries, personas and ecosystems in tax, compliance and beyond. Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe. https://www.vertexinc.com/campaign/iris