Aspall has become the latest cider maker to try and take the drink upmarket, with a new canned variant.

Called Crisp Apple Cyder, the new tipple (rsp: from £4.65/4x330ml) would offer “a more sophisticated alternative to larger cider can formats currently available on the market”, Aspall said.

Packaged in “sleek” 330ml cans and at a lower abv (4.5%) than Aspall’s core cider offer, it would help “cater to more consumers and different occasions”, the brand added.

It has rolled into Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose stores.

“More people are looking towards cider in cans but there’s a gap in the market for a super-premium option,” said Stuart Ayre, marketing controller for cider at Aspall owner Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Aspall Crisp Apple Cyder was “perfectly placed to tap into that opportunity, offering a more sophisticated option for consumers to pick up and enjoy”, he said.

Early consumer research by Molson Coors had indicated “the product appealed to both existing cider drinkers and consumers that would usually drink RTD cocktails”, Ayre said.

“We’re confident it can increase the category’s penetration and appeal to a wider range of consumers,” he added.

Last month, Cornish Orchards unveiled Avalen, a lightly sparkling apple cider 750ml bottle format.

Avalen has rolled into selected Waitrose stores (rsp: £13.50).

At the time of its launch, Jourdan Gabbini, cider buyer for Waitrose, said sales of the drink were up by 10% in the retailer’s stores over the past year.