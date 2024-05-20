Somerset cider brand Brothers is to kick off a £4m marketing push to support its brand relaunch.

The ‘Always Look on the Brothers Cider Life’ campaign will kick off on 25 May and run across video-on-demand, TV advertising, OOH, in-store and social media.

It will also comprise activations across more than 100 summer events including Glastonbury Festival and Love Saves The Day in Bristol.

The campaign would provide “a light-hearted insight into the brand’s new positioning as ‘seriously unserious cider’”, according to Brothers.

Its hero 30-second TV advert featured “rain-soaked festivalgoers having the absolute time of their lives with mud, music and mates”.

The ad would show that “in spite of anything that a great British outdoor event can challenge tented festival-goers with, Brothers still delivers the best of times with mates”, the brand said.

The TV ad will appear across the ITVX platform, while a nationwide OOH campaign will reach over 10 million consumers around the proximity of Tesco, Asda and Morrisons stores in which Brothers’ ciders are stocked.

It comes after Brothers revamped its product offer and underwent a major brand overhaul earlier this year.

“Our relaunch strategy is all about reigniting the fruit cider category and this campaign is a real case of putting our money where our mouth is,” said Nicola Randall, head of marketing at Brothers Drinks Co. “The new ads will drive awareness of our new flavours and our disruptive new-look packaging, and generate interest and boost trial for stockists.”