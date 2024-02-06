Cîroc has added a duo of sparkling vodka-based RTDs to its lineup.

Cîroc Summer Citrus and Cîroc Tropical Passion have launched in slimline can format across grocery, wholesale and convenience channels.

The pair (rsp: £2.85/250ml) were based on Cîroc’s “most popular and highest performing innovations from the past few years”, the brand said.

Each was “expertly mixed with deliciously sweet and sparkling lemonade” to create “the perfect serve every time”, it added.

They would “tap into the macro trend for affordable indulgence” and “provide consumers with a sense of luxury when enjoying an RTD format” the Diageo-owned brand said.

Cîroc’s move into RTDs was “a natural progression” according to brand manager Conor Brown.

He said: “Cîroc is also well known for flavour innovation, having made our popular limited-edition flavour variants like Summer Cirtus a permanent fixture of the portfolio due to demand.

“Particularly as we approach the summer, the new range is ideal for attracting shoppers who are on the go, attending festivals, planning get-togethers with friends such as barbecues and picnics, and looking to elevate those occasions with a more premium option.”

The launch would be supported by “a disruptive marketing campaign across social and digital” over the summer months, Cîroc said.

It comes after Diageo last week revealed it was to launch The Cocktail Collection, a lineup of ready-to-serve cocktails made using spirits from its Cîroc, Tanqueray and Johnnie Walker brands.