Co-op is to add more than 50 new lines in a shake-up of its beer, cider and RTD offering.

The changes, being rolled out by the convenience retailer across its 2,400 stores this month, came with a renewed focus on “premium world beers”, with dedicated shelf space given to these brews in response to growing demand, Co-op said.

Low-alcohol and craft beers would also see greater representation on shelf, it added.

In total, 36 new beer SKUs have been listed. Notable brands include Heineken’s Cruzcampo and new Birra Morretti Sale di Mare, AB InBev’s Via Roma and CMBC’s 1664 Blanc.

Craft beers including multipacks of Beavertown Neck Oil and Brooklyn Stonewall IPA have also been added, while single craft beers across the range have moved from 330ml to 440ml format. This has enabled the retailer to add more lines from Brewgooder, Tiny Rebel, Northern Monk, BrewDog and Beavertown.

Outside beer, the retailer has also added 23 ciders and RTDs, including single cans of Absolut & Sprite and Moth Margarita and Aperitivo Spritz, and four-packs of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola and Brutal Fruit Cider.

Selected big name beers rolling into Co-op stores Cruzcampo Seville Lager Beer 4x440ml (rsp: £5.50) Cruzcampo 660ml (£2.85) Via Roma Italian Lager 600ml (£3) Via Roma Italian Lager 4x400ml (£6) Birra Morretti Sale di Mare 660ml (£3) Birra Morretti Sale di Mare 4x330ml (£6.75) 1664 Biere Lager 660ml (£2.75) 1664 Blanc 4x330ml (£7.00) Beavertown Neck Oil IPA 4x330ml (£8.50) Brooklyn Stonewall IPA 4x330ml (£6.50)

“These latest changes look to make our range easier to shop with clear trade-up opportunities, which reflects the changing needs of our shoppers as a convenience retailer,” said Jonathan Buckley, Co-op’s commercial buying manager for drinks.

Offering an eclectic and high-quality range” was “at the heart” of Co-op’s strategy, Buckley said.

“Whilst we look to add more premiumisation, we will continue to offer core standard lager lines too,” he added.