Co-op has launched a UK first own-brand Fairtrade rum to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the certification.

Co-op Irresistible Limited-Edition Fairtrade Golden Rum (rsp: £24/70cl) is a Caribbean coast blend from the Dominican Republic, Barbados and Venezuela.

The new own-label rum had been sourced under Fairtrade terms, meaning “a better deal for sugar cane farmers and their local communities”, Co-op said.

Aged in bourbon barrels, the tipple offered “notes of vanilla and banana with flavours of caramel and tropical fruit”, according to the convenience retailer.

It will be available in Co-op stores until October 2024.

Also launching to mark the Fairtrade anniversary is a limited-edition Fairtrade Sparkling Fizz (rsp: TBC/75cl), sourced from the La Rioja Province in Argentina.

“Supporting Fairtrade is important to our member owners and to us, and as the world’s largest retailer of Fairtrade wine, we’re always looking for ways to extend our offer,” said Co-op spirits buyer Jonny Grey.

Anna Mann, associate director for responsible business at the Fairtrade Foundation, added: “Let’s toast the Co-op for introducing an exciting new rum made from Fairtrade certified cane sugar.

“Fairtrade empowers smallholder sugar cane farmers around the world to address key social, economic and environmental challenges. It provides additional income for these family farmers to invest in community projects such as clinics, classrooms and clean water, or in environmental stewardship.

“It can also be invested in technical services and agricultural programmes to increase yields and quality and improve efficiency and competitiveness – meaning farmer organisations can offer reliable and sustainable supplies of sugar.”

UK retail sales of Fairtrade products helped generate £28m in Fairtrade premium for food producers around the world last year.

This was down from £30m the year before. However, the organisation said it was “encouraging” to see British shoppers opt for Fairtrade products despite a “challenging” year for consumers.