Diageo is to introduce The Cocktail Collection – a three-strong lineup of ready-to-serve cocktails – to the UK in bottle and can format.

The range was made using spirits from three of Diageo’s leading brands – Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Cîroc vodka – and would cater to “demand for consumers to have top quality at home”, according to Diageo GB MD Nuno Teles.

They would be sold in 500ml sharing bottles – containing five serves – and 100ml cans, which would debut in March and April respectively at “select retailers”, Diageo said.

The cocktails are: Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned (20.5% abv), Tanqueray Negroni (17.5% abv) and Cîroc Cosmopolitan (17.5% abv).

The trio were designed to be served over ice and with a garnish.

Johnnie Walker Old Fashioned offered blended scotch whisky, “stylishly mixed with a hint of fruity orange flavours and bitter flavourings”, Diageo said.

Cîroc Cosmopolitan was made from Cîroc vodka blended with “bittersweet cranberry juice” and balanced with “orange and lime flavours”.

The Tanqueray Negroni, meanwhile was made from London dry gin, “mixed with herbal and fruity vermouth flavourings and tangy bitter flavours”.

“Innovation continues to drive our business,” Teles said. “43% of all spirits innovation comes from Diageo, so we are punching well above our weight.

“I’m very happy to today be announcing the launch of this cocktail range that is addressing the growth of cocktails in the on-premise, but also the demand for consumers to have top quality at home.”

Diageo’s UK innovation in pre-mixed cocktails had hitherto been limited to RTD cans from its Smirnoff, Gordon’s and Captain Morgan brands.

In the US, Diageo’s The Cocktail Collection roster – which debuted in October 2023 – also features an Espresso Martini and a Cosmopolitan from its Ketel One brand, and a Manhattan and Old Fashioned made using Bulleit Bourbon.

The Grocer understands there are no plans to introduce these products in the UK at present.