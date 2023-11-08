Ready-to-drink brand Drty has unveiled new branding and product messaging.

The revamp would seek to capitalise on RTD category growth, while disassociating from the term “hard seltzer”, Drty said.

Drty’s drinks– stocked in Waitrose, Ocado, Whole Foods Market and BP M&S, and made with vodka, sparkling water and natural fruit flavours – would now be known as vodka seltzers, the brand said.

Previously, they had been labelled hard seltzers.

“A big part of this rebrand is positioning as an RTD, which is a change from when we launched and believed hard seltzer would create a category of it’ own,” said Drty co-founder Oli Clements. “We feel now our job is to build the brand as a sessionable RTD option.”

Updates to the range and brand – including “striking new packaging” and new flavour Lime Crush – would roll out across all sales channels “in the coming weeks”, Drty added.

Studio Juice – the brand agency used by Camden Town Brewery, Moju, Karma Drinks and Momo Kombucha – were responsible for the refresh.

RTD sales have climbed 2.8% in value to £532.2m over the past year [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023]. That compares with a 1.1% decline in overall booze sales across the same period.

Hard seltzer – having taken the US by storm – has struggled to gain ground. The segment’s value has fallen 17.6%, to just £14.1m [NIQ 52 w/e 20 May 2023].