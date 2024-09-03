Evrythng, a new-to-market spirits brand, has launched with the ambition to provide “real, nature-based solutions to the climate emergency”.

The brand, founded by former East London Liquor Co brand director and Longflint Drinks co-founder James Law, is working with an independent distillery in Wales to produce its gin, vodka and rum, which are set to launch this week.

It has committed to donate 100% of its profits to climate, nature and environment protection projects.

Evrythng was based on the idea that producers ought to pay themselves “a fair but capped wage” before redirecting profits to environmental causes, Law said.

“It’s a mistake to think that incremental, sustainable improvements like planting a few trees or removing some plastic is going to save us,” Law said. “We need to unlock funding on a mass scale for real, nature-based solutions to the climate emergency we find ourselves in.

“Big alcohol made $254bn of net profit in 2022. The vast majority of that was privatised, squirrelled away and never to be seen again,” he continued. “Can we create bold and super-tasty products that operators can pour at volume, and then redirect a chunk of the profit so that it fights for us and not against us?”

The brand’s trio of spirits would be “competitive with well-known ranges” in on-trade and off-trade settings, Law said. Online they will carry an rsp of between £22-£23 per 70cl bottle.

He said he hoped supermarkets would be interested in listing the products as they would “help them reach their ESG targets without affecting their bottom line”.

“The UK’s supermarkets have a long track record of sourcing and supporting sustainable products, so we know they are looking for new lines that can really make a difference,” he added.

Evrythng’s model was open-source, meaning anyone “in any territory working in any category” could launch a sister business by committing to the same articles of association, Law said.

This opened the door to the possibility of products in coffee, chocolate and olive oil with the same overarching goals in the future, he added.