Ready-to-drink specialist Global Brands has unveiled a new canned cocktail range called Be.

The Be range comprises nitro-infused Passion Fruit Martini, Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri flavours in a 200ml format, and a pre-shaken Margarita and a sparkling Paloma in 250ml cans.

All carry an rsp of £3 and are available now via Amazon and Global Brands’ DTC website.

Global Brands said it also had “a confirmed listing in over 400 stores with a large mult grocer” and was “in advanced conversations with other retailers” about stocking the range.

The introduction of the five-strong 8.4% abv range was a “strategic move” to take advantage of growing demand for “premium branded cocktail cans”, according to the Hooch brand owner.

Sales of these posher tinnies in the mults are up 36% year on year [NIQ 52 w/e 26 August 2023].

The Be cocktails were the result of a year’s development and were aimed at female drinkers aged 25 to 45, said Global Brands marketing director Matthew Bulcroft.

They could be drunk while “relaxing in the bath, having a laugh with friends or sitting on the train ahead of a big night out”, he added. “We truly believe these are the best liquids we’ve ever produced and are the best-in-market cocktails in a can, delivering on look, taste and overall experience.”

The launch would be supported by a “major marketing campaign” split across PR, digital, social media and OOH, said Global Brands.