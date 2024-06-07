Global Brands is to take on UK distribution for Irish black liqueur and whiskey blend Shanky’s Whip.

The VK, Hooch and Franklin & Sons maker will take responsibility for Shanky’s Whip across on and off-trade, online and cash & carry channels.

Owned by US-based importer and distributor Biggar & Leith, Shanky’s Whip was “a unique Irish whiskey liqueur, blended with vanilla and caramel, made to shot, sip, or mix”, Global Brands said.

It is stocked across the on- and off-trade with outlets including Greene King, Amazon, Costco and Whitbread.

The move represents a further play in spirits from Global Brands, which has in recent months launched its own flavoured tequila called Take, and added a range of RTD cocktails called Be.

“Becoming the UK distributor for Shanky’s Whip marks another milestone in our ongoing spirits strategy,” said Global Brands managing director Julian Atkins. “We continue to diversify the business into new categories through a combination of NPD and working with established industry partners.”

Shanky’s “authentic provenance, unique brand proposition and iconic flavour” were popular with consumers across the UK, Atkins said.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging our capabilities to support the brand,” he added.

Partnering with Global Brands would “play a key role” in helping to grow Shanky’s Whip across the UK, said Biggar & Leith founder Elwyn Gladstone.

“We have enjoyed tremendous growth for Shanky’s Whip overseas and see real opportunity here,” he added.

Biggar & Leith hired spirits veteran Tim Dunlop to be its new European commercial director in November last year.

Dunlop, the importer said at the time, would be tasked with “expanding the global footprint” of brands including Shanky’s Whip, Butterfly Cannon tequila, and Hotel Starlino Italian aperitivo.