Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has unveiled a new look for its Hobgoblin ale brand.

The overhaul saw the brand’s namesake goblin feature more prominently and “in more vivid detail than ever before”, CMBC said.

Citing testing undertaken “extensively with premium ale drinkers”, CMBC said the fresh visuals were “more modern, eye-catching and characterful” whilst still “honouring the unique and mischievous essence of Hobgoblin”.

The rebrand – which is set to roll out across the on and off-trade from this autumn – will be supported by a new campaign in major retailers later this year.

“Our new visual identity takes inspiration from our rich history, but reinvigorates our goblin as a modern, characterful personality to win over new drinkers far and wide,” said CMBC’s director of marketing for craft and ales Jo Marshall. “For our brand loyalists who have been with Hobgoblin for many years, have no fear – we may have a new look, but we’re still proud to be ugly!”

Hobgoblin was last rebranded in 2019 whilst still under the stewardship of Marston’s.

In the past year, sales of the brew have grown by 7.6%, to £34.2m [NIQ 52 we 24 April 2024].

Volumes, meanwhile, have crept up 2.1% to 12.4 million litres.