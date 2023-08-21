Australian Vintage is to introduce a three-strong range of 7% abv wines from its McGuigan brand in a bid to woo health-conscious consumers.

McGuigan Mid will roll into Sainsbury’s from September and Morrisons from October. The range comprises a Shiraz, a Sauvignon Blanc and a Rosé.

The trio contain less than 75 calories per 125ml serve, and will carry an rsp of £7 per 75cl bottle.

McGuigan Mid was introduced “to support an increasing number of moderating consumers, who are embracing a healthier lifestyle”, Australian Vintage said.

It cited data from Wine Intelligence that found one in two boomers were “actively limiting or reducing their alcohol consumption in pursuit of a more balanced lifestyle”.

The Australian winemaker also pointed to the duty savings it made on producing wine at a lower abv.

“With a duty saving of £1 per bottle at 7% abv, McGuigan Mid offers an attractive opportunity for retailers to enhance their product portfolio and cater to the increasing demand for lower alcohol options,” it added.

McGuigan senior brand manager Oliver Hoey said: “As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, we understand the need for an alternative that aligns with their goals of moderation without compromising on taste and enjoyment.

“McGuigan Mid is the result of our commitment to continuously innovate, providing memorable wine experiences to all consumers.”

It comes as Chilean winemaker Concha y Toro introduced a new wine brand called Joy, aimed at younger adults.

That four-strong range includes an 8% abv ‘Orange Spritz’ variant.