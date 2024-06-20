Asahi UK has kicked off a summer of retailer and marketing activity for Peroni Nastro Azzurro and its Stile Capri sub-brand.

It is to give away more than 150,000 samples of Stile Capri this year via Waitrose and Tesco, as well as quick commerce provider Zapp.

It is supporting Sainsbury’s and Tesco with an off-pack promotion giving away tickets to the British Summer Time festival in London, and last month ran an off-pack promotion for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% in 230 Waitrose stores to tie in with the SKU’s sponsorship of Ascot race day.

For convenience retailers, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is running sampling and engagement activity with Parfetts and Bestway.

Launched last spring, Peroni Stile Capri has so far racked up sales of £6.8m [NIQ 52 w/e 24 April 2024].

Sales of Stile Capri in the four weeks ended 11 May were 38% higher than in the four weeks following its launch, Asahi UK said.

“When we launch new products, it’s critical for us to support them long-term and ensure they are genuinely growing the category and offering something that the customer is looking for,” said Rob Hobart, marketing director at Asahi UK.

“We’re urging retailers to stock up on Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri to make the most of our investments. Our summer activity for the wider Peroni Nastro Azzurro brand will only build on this momentum.”

Sales of Peroni’s flagship Nastro Azzurro lager, meanwhile, have grown by 1.6% reach £190.3m, despite volumes having dipped by 5.1% [NIQ].