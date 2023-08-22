Majestic is predicting a boom for organic wine, after reporting a 22% uplift in sales since the start of its financial year in April.

The specialist retailer said it expects demand for the category to double in the next three years.

The demand is being driven by increased awareness of environmental issues, Majestic said.

“Attitudes are clearly changing as consumers make more planet-friendly purchases,” said Majestic COO Rob Cooke. “We’ve already seen a huge uplift in organic sales, and that’s a trend we believe will continue in the years to come.”

Due to the rising popularity of organic wines, Majestic said it had increased the depth of its “core organic range” from 50 to 67 wines.

New additions include Château des Ravatys’ Côte de Brouilly, 2021, and Peyrassol’s ‘Les Commandeurs’ Rosé, 2022.

“Our mission at Majestic is to help our customers discover and buy wines they will love, so we need to invest in the right products at the right time to deliver on that pledge,” Cooke added.

Earlier this month, Majestic unveiled a partnership with Uber Eats.

Under the terms of the partnership, Majestic will become Uber Eats’ “headline partner for drinks”, featuring permanently at the top of the alcohol section of the rapid delivery app.

Drinkers would be able to order from their local store, with delivery in as little as 20 minutes, the retailer said.