Served, the ready-to-drink cocktail and hard seltzer brand co-owned by pop star Ellie Goulding, has gained a national listing for its 8% abv cocktails in Morrisons.

The Served range of cocktails, which comprises Mojito, Passion Fruit Martini, Piña Colada, and Margarita, will join its hard seltzers range in more than 300 of the retailer’s stores nationwide.

The cocktails would also be listed with Central Co-op, Getir, and Gorillas before the end of the year, the brand added.

Served’s cocktails are also sold on Ocado.

Served co-founder Dean Ginsberg said the listings reflected “strong consumer demand” for premium RTDs.

“We continue to see strong consumer demand for premium cocktails that taste great and are easy to enjoy across a wide range of occasions, whether that’s on-the-go, at home, or out with friends,” he said.

Goulding added: “We are excited that even more people will be able to enjoy our bar-quality cocktails from Morrisons up and down the country.”

It comes after Heineken UK took a “significant” minority stake in Served earlier this year.

The Foster’s brewer forked out an undisclosed sum to expand its UK portfolio beyond beer and cider.

Served was created by Goulding and brothers Dean and Ryan Ginsberg in 2020.

Its range comprises 8% abv canned cocktails and 4% abv hard seltzers.

The drinks are vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free, and are made in Herefordshire, where Goulding grew up.