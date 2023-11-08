WKD has announced a refresh for its caffeinated range of alcoholic drinks featuring new flavours and packaging.

WKD X, first introduced by brand owner SHS Drinks in March 2022, had been reimagined to feature three new “trend-led” flavours, WKD said.

Mango Passion, Dark Berry and Blue Raspberry have replaced WKD X Blue and WKD X Gold. The new flavours retain the WKD X abv of 7% and contain 30mg of caffeine per 100ml.

The new Mango Passion and Dark Berry variants were designed to tap into “increasing RTD consumer preferences for enticing fruit flavours”, according to the brand.

All three flavours would be available in both non-price marked (rsp: £3.09/500ml) and £2.99 price-marked pack (PMP) formats.

WKD X had previously been available in PMP format with a price of £3.29.

Meanwhile, refreshed packaging used “strong, confident colourways to differentiate the three flavours and maximise shelf standout”, according to WKD.

The refresh would be supported by influencer and social media activity as well as sampling on university campuses and in student towns nationwide from next year.

“Consumers want enticing new flavours and they want packs that look special and interesting so we’ve evolved our offering to better meet changing shopper needs,” said Alison Gray, head of brand for WKD at SHS Drinks.

“With three great fruity flavours, striking can graphics, a competitive £2.99 PMP option, and a comprehensive trade and consumer support package” WKD X was “poised for a further step-change in sales” she added.