St Austell Brewery has revealed what it says is the biggest-ever refresh for its flagship Proper Job IPA.

The rebrand, which featured a “striking new typeface” and more prominent colourways, was the result of an 18-month process to “lean on the brand” whilst “elevating its credentials”, said St Austell marketing & communications director Laura McKay.

Proper Job, a 5.5% abv IPA, was first launched by the Cornish brewer in 2006.

“Clearly the beer market has moved on significantly in that time,” McKay said. “We’ve taken a sensitive evolution to try and dial up the premium cues of the brand and expand its audience.”

Citing Circana data, St Austell said Proper Job was one of only two of the top 10 premium bottled ales in volume growth in 2023. The other was St Austell’s Tribute ale.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the category, McKay said Proper Job would “have to work harder to appeal to fewer shoppers”.

“We want to bring innovation to the space, and make sure we are turning the eyes of potential new shoppers into the space by investing in the brand and not resting on our laurels,” she added.

The refresh would roll out across 500ml bottles and 4x440ml can packs of Proper Job in retailers later this month, St Austell said.

It would be supported by a multi-channel marketing campaign which will launch in the spring, it added.