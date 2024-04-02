Thatchers is to undertake a rebrand for its Cloudy Lemon Cider, just months after losing a High Court trademark battle with discounter Aldi over the line.

Trademark applications made by Thatchers to the Intellectual Property Office and published last week revealed a new look for its Cloudy Lemon Cider was in the offing.

An image linked to one application showed the cider’s light yellow livery replaced with a blue backdrop. The font bearing the words “Cloudy Lemon Cider” had also been updated.

Approached by The Grocer, Thatchers confirmed it was working on a refresh for Cloudy Lemon, but insisted this was unconnected to its recent High Court defeat.

“Since the launch of Thatchers Cloudy Lemon Cider, our fruit cider innovations have been taking the market by storm with additions such as Thatchers Blood Orange and Thatchers Apple & Blackcurrant,” a spokeswoman for Thatchers said. “The refresh of our Cloudy Lemon packaging brings the Thatchers fruit cider range together, giving a family range feel, with each flavour retaining its unique personality.

“The new look is consistent with our latest fruit ciders and zings off the shelf, improving standout and helping consumers easily find their preferred brand.”

In its high-profile court case, Thatchers had accused Aldi of passing off elements of its Cloudy Lemon Cider in the design and packaging of the discounter’s Taurus Cloudy Lemon Cider.

The trademark infringement claim was dismissed in January, however, after judge Melissa Clarke concluded Aldi’s product had a “low degree of similarity” to Thatchers but there was “no likelihood of confusion” in the minds of consumers.

Aldi has also redesigned its own Taurus Cloudy Lemon Cider in recent months.

The discounter’s refreshed design features images of lemon slices rather than whole lemons, as found on Thatchers’ cans.

Green leaves – which also appear on Thatchers’ cans – were also removed from Aldi’s design.