Caribbean-inspired booze brand Wha Gwan has secured a nationwide listing with Tesco.

The tropical rum-based cocktail brand’s core range of 200ml bottles (rsp: £3.99) and its Wha Gwan Bomb RTD (£3/330ml) are to hit 50 of the retailer’s stores from 8 July.

Wha Gwan’s core range comprises ready-to-drink cocktails in Melon Cherry Rum Tonic, Pineapple & Coconut Rum Tonic and No Moo Rum Cream.

The 17% abv trio contained “rich, high-quality rum and tantalising tropical flavours”, Wha Gwan said.

Meanwhile, its Wha Gwan Bomb RTD was a dialled back 8% abv version of its original Melon Cherry flavour, “mixed with a refreshing blend of blend of white rum, caffeine, taurine and guarana”.

The brand’s retail debut marked “a pivotal moment for Wha Gwan”, according to founder David Mills.

“We are thrilled to bring our unique Caribbean-inspired drinks to a broader audience, enabling more people to experience the vibrant flavours and good vibes that define our brand,” he added.

Founded by Mills, who is of Jamaican descent, in 2021, Wha Gwan had previously only been available in the UK via wholesalers and cash & carry.