Aldi is boasting of an additional £1.3bn spent with British suppliers in 2023.

It means Aldi’s 5,000 British suppliers now provide more than three quarters of the items sold in its UK stores, according to the discounter.

“British suppliers are the lifeblood of our business and without them Aldi wouldn’t be where it is today,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“Long-standing relationships with suppliers are at the heart of our success and we are proud to work with so many British suppliers, helping to bolster job opportunities and investment in the UK supply chain.”

Aldi also recently added a new ‘Best of British’ page to its website, listing British-sourced groceries ranging from meat to dairy and everyday essentials.