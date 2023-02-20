Steve Farrell
Steve is deputy news editor at The Grocer.
He’s responsible for covering online grocery and the discounters, and for editing The Grocer’s analysis features. He’s an experienced journalist who has contributed to a range of national newspapers including The Mail on Sunday.
Follow Steve on Twitter: @Steve_Farrell_
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 846613
- Email:
- steve.farrell@thegrocer.co.uk
- News
Aldi aiming to ‘almost double’ its London store count
It is a clear signal of intent from Aldi, for the second time in a week, that it will press on with store openings at pace as rival Lidl slows
- News
Aldi creating 6,000 jobs this year as expansion continues
It comes a week after The Grocer revealed Lidl had dramatically scaled back its opening plans for the year ahead
- News
Business rates still ‘broken’ despite savings for retail, says BRC
BRC CEO Helen Dickinson was responding to an announcement from the Treasury this morning that retail’s business rates bill will drop by a fifth from April
- News
Tesco adds more products than ever to Aldi Price Match campaign
All of the new additions are own label lines
- News
Free meals for kids: M&S and Tesco relaunch offers for half-term holiday
Tesco and M&S have relaunced free kids’ meal offers, which also ran last year
- News
Aldi donates 10,000 books to charities to entertain kids during holidays
The books contain games, activities and recipe ideas
- News
Lidl to signpost hygiene products as needed by charities, in response to soaring demand
It follows research by Lidl’s redistribution partner, Neighbourly, which found 72% of local charities needed both food and toiletries
- News
M&S CEO Stuart Machin joins calls for reform of Apprenticeship Levy
M&S would be able to train more young people without the levy system, according to Machin
- News
Earthquake support: supermarkets rally to aid Turkey and Syria relief efforts
Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Co-op are among those to have publicly announced donations
- News
M&S legal win is new ‘line in sand’ for copycatting
Aldi was last week held by High Court to have infringed M&S’s registered designs for a range of gin-based liqueurs
- News
Wilko rolls out click & collect to all stores
Any online purchase can be ready to collect from store in as little as three hours, at no extra charge
- Comment & Opinion
Why would Lidl decide to slow down store openings now?
Lidl may well need to let the warehouse distribution structure catch up this year
- News
Lidl accuses Tesco of deceiving customers in High Court trial
It is the latest instalment in a battle that began last year with Lidl launching a passing off lawsuit centring on Tesco’s Clubcard Prices logo
- News
Lidl scales back store opening plans
The slowdown comes as the cost of living crisis drives shoppers from traditional supermarkets to the discounters
- News
Aldi donating £1m to fund apprenticeships at SMEs
Sectors to benefit will include early years education, operations management, hospitality and health and social care, as well as the food supply industry
- News
Lidl offering shoppers chance to win £10,000 by buying fruit & veg
Every £20 spent on fresh fruit & veg from today (2 February) until 1 March earns one chance to win
- Comment & Opinion
How did M&S manage to beat Aldi on copycat claims this time?
The Intellectual Property Enterprise Court – a division of the High Court – ruled Aldi Infusionist gin liqueur amounted to an infringement of M&S’s protected designs
- News
Aldi to offer bags of surplus food nationwide via Too Good to Go
App users can search for their nearest Aldi store and reserve a bag to collect at an allotted time, helping the supermarket cut food waste
- News
Poundstretcher raising pay by 10% for nearly 4,000 employees
Poundstretcher also today revealed plans to open 50 stores by the end of 2023, as profitability goes from ‘strength to strength’
- News
High Court rules Aldi infringed M&S’s protected designs with gin liqueur
The ruling could result in Aldi having to hand M&S damages and an account of its profits from selling the infringing product