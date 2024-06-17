Aldi is claiming a UK supermarket first with the introduction of recycled plastic to its own-label crisp packets.

New packets for its Specially Selected Hand Cooked range, which have already been rolled out nationwide, consist of 35% recycled content. The discounter’s own-label popcorn and lentil chips are set to follow suit towards the end of the year.

The change will eliminate about 78 tonnes of virgin plastic from use annually, according to Aldi. It forms part of its work to use 50% recycled content in plastic packaging by 2025.

Aldi missed an earlier target of making all own-label packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022, thanks to a lack of viable alternatives for the final 1%.

Other recent moves by the supermarket have included a switch to 100% recycled plastic for its own-brand soft drinks and bottled water range in England and Wales in April, and a similar change for some of its own-brand washing-up liquid bottles in April.

“At Aldi, we are continuously making changes when it comes to reducing plastic waste, and we know how important this is to our customers too,” said Aldi plastics and packaging director Luke Emery.

“Increasing the recycled content in our crisp packaging is just one way we are helping our customers to reduce their environmental impact, with all these little changes adding up to make an even bigger difference.”

Other recent sustainability innovations in crisp packets have included the development of the first kerbside recyclable paper packet, from The British Snack Co in March.