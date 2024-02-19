Aldi has cut the price of more than 50 fruit & veg lines by an average 7%.

The 50-plus products make up about a quarter of Aldi’s produce range, including berries, grapes, tomatoes, apples and ready-to-eat salads.

It is Aldi’s third round of price cuts so far this year, following two in January across fruit & veg, fish, household cleaning products and a number of everyday lines.

“This year we’re aiming to cut more prices than ever before – helping our customers access the lowest prices possible,” said Aldi buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“At Aldi we are committed to making healthy and varied diets affordable for all – with many customers often coming to us for our low prices but staying for the award-winning quality.”

Aldi’s latest reduced lines: