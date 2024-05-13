Aldi is introducing recyclable packaging for own-label butter in a claimed UK supermarket first.

From next month, the discounter will replace existing block butter packaging – which is a non-recyclable combination of aluminium and greaseproof paper bonded together with molten low-density polyethylene (LDPE) plastic – with a paper-based wrap which can be recycled at home.

The new packaging will be rolled out on its Specially Selected West Country and Yorkshire block butter, helping to remove a claimed 10 tonnes of non-recyclable packaging from circulation each year.

The move follows Flora owner Upfield’s introduction earlier this year of the claimed world’s first plastic-free recyclable tub for plant butters and spreads.

“We are committed to minimising plastic packaging at Aldi, and we are constantly exploring ways in which we can make a meaningful change to our products,” said Aldi plastics and packaging director Luke Emery.

“Through the introduction of these new recyclable packaging innovations, we hope to help customers reduce plastic use when shopping for everyday items at Aldi.”