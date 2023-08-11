Aldi has announced a new round of price cuts, on more than 30 household grocery staples.
It is the latest in a string of recent moves by supermarkets to pass on easing inflation to consumers through lower prices on frequently bought grocery lines.
“Our promise is that we will always offer the lowest grocery prices and we’re doing everything we can to pass savings on to our customers,” said Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK MD of buying.
Latest Kantar data, covering the four weeks to 9 July, showed grocery price inflation falling for the fourth consecutive month, to sit at 14.9%.
Here’s the fill list of Aldi’s latest price cuts.
|Product
|Old price
|New price
|
Everyday Essentials oranges (five-pack)
|
£0.95
|
£0.89
|
Pak choi 250g
|
£1.09
|
£0.99
|
Everyday Essentials apples (six-pack)
|
£0.99
|
£0.95
|
Flat peaches (four-pack)
|
£0.89
|
£0.85
|
Specially Selected easy peelers (600g)
|
£1.49
|
£1.39
|
Vitacat Supreme Chunks
|
£0.75
|
£0.69
|
Protein pouch
|
£0.99
|
£0.95
|
Active yoghurt
|
£1.49
|
£1.39
|
Squidgy pouches
|
£0.89
|
£0.85
|
Protein pudding
|
£1.25
|
£1.19
|
Flora Butter/Light
|
£2.15
|
£1.89
|
Lurpak Spreadable (600g)
|
£5.35
|
£4.89
|
Lurpak Lighter (600g)
|
£5.35
|
£4.89
|
Kebab & naan wraps
|
£1.15
|
£0.99
|
Natural dog treats
|
£2.15
|
£1.99
|
Knorr Stock Pot (eight-pack)
|
£2.80
|
£2.79
|
Tuna chunks in brine
|
£2.65
|
£2.49
|
Biodegradable wipes
|
£1.09
|
£0.99
|
Knitted & traditional cloths
|
£1.35
|
£1.29
|
Always Dailies pantyliners
|
£2.49
|
£2.39
|
Specially Selected GF meringue nests
|
£1.29
|
£1.19
|
Raisins (500g)
|
£1.19
|
£1.15
|
Cal-free sweetener tablets (850)
|
£0.98
|
£0.85
|
Belgian waffles
|
£1.55
|
£1.35
|
Muffins
|
£1.45
|
£1.39
|
Village Bakery So Malty malt loaf
|
£1.09
|
£0.99
|
Kick start shower gel
|
£0.59
|
£0.55
|
Family shower gel (300ml)
|
£0.36
|
£0.33
|
Viennese fingers 120g
|
£0.99
|
£0.95
|
Sparkling flavoured water
|
£0.49
|
£0.45
|
Frozen skinless & boneless basa fillets (380g)
|
£1.99
|
£1.79
