Aldi has announced a new round of price cuts, on more than 30 household grocery staples.

It is the latest in a string of recent moves by supermarkets to pass on easing inflation to consumers through lower prices on frequently bought grocery lines.

“Our promise is that we will always offer the lowest grocery prices and we’re doing everything we can to pass savings on to our customers,” said Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK MD of buying.

Latest Kantar data, covering the four weeks to 9 July, showed grocery price inflation falling for the fourth consecutive month, to sit at 14.9%.

Here’s the fill list of Aldi’s latest price cuts.