Aldi has price locked Christmas dinner lines, promising festive staples including turkey crowns, pigs in blankets, Christmas puddings and vegetables will cost the same as last year.

It means a family of four can have a Christmas meal for less than £15, according to the discounter.

Fourteen products are included in the price lock, including five turkey lines. Three Aldi fresh turkey lines will be cheaper than in 2022, at £3.75 per kg.

Aldi said a survey earlier this month of 2,000 UK adults by OnePoll found 35% were worried about the cost of Christmas and 40% were planning to spend less this year than last. Nearly one in five were planning to invite fewer people to Christmas dinner, with aunts and uncles most likely to be left out.

“At Aldi we believe that everyone should get to enjoy an amazing Christmas, which is why we’re introducing the Aldi Christmas Price Lock,” said Aldi UK communications director Richard Thornton.

“Our research shows cost is a major factor when it comes to choosing food options and by locking the prices of key staples at the level they were in 2022, it will help our customers up and down the country enjoy the Christmas dinner they deserve with the ones they love.”

The latest BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index, released today, showed food inflation decelerating markedly, falling to 8.8% in October from 9.9% in September.