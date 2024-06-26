Aldi has published a new list of ‘priority locations’ where it would most like to open new stores across the UK.

The new list is the result of a call to the public by the discounter last month to nominate locations where a new Aldi is wanted most.

Aldi said it had received thousands of responses and as a result reviewed the priority location list that guides its search for suitable sites.

It said it believed there was demand for Aldi stores in further locations in addition to those in the list, including more than 100 within the M25 and another 100 in the wider south east.

“We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but we can’t do that while there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores,” said Jonathan Neale, Aldi UK MD of national real estate.

“We recognise there is huge demand in certain regions for more stores, which is why we decided to get the public’s input on our latest list of priority locations. They have helped us identify where demand is greatest and we will continue to work to bring Aldi to as many people as possible.”

Aldi is looking for sites able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, and ideally located near a main road.

The supermarket is also looking for smaller sites able to accommodate a 5,000 sq ft store for its Aldi Local format inside the M25.

Anybody who has a site that may fit the requirements is asked to contact realestateacquisitions@aldi.co.uk.

Aldi’s latest priority locations are: