Aldi is to create 5,500 new jobs across the UK in 2024 as it continues its expansion.

Roles to be offered include assistants, managers and cleaners at new stores set to open this year.

The discounter is also recruiting across its 11 regional distribution centres and in its UK head office in Atherstone.

Aldi store and warehouse assistants are paid a sector-leading entry level hourly rate of £12.00 nationally or £13.55 inside the M25.

Aldi opened it’s 1,000th UK store in September last year and at the same time set a new long-term target of having 1,500.

However, it has not said when it aims to reach the target, nor how many stores it aims to open this year.

The 5,500 new roles to be created in 2024 are more than 500 fewer than Aldi said it would create in 2023 this time last year.

“Our colleagues work incredibly hard and are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi,” said Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley.

“We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to team Aldi during 2024 as we progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”