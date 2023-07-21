Aldi is to provide 1.5 million meals to those in need in its biggest-ever school holiday donation programme.

The donations will be made via redistribution platform Neighbourly, which links with Aldi’s 997 UK stores to provide surplus for local charities, food banks and community groups. Shoppers can also donate via Aldi’s in-store collection points.

“The school holidays are always an incredibly hard time for households across the country, made even worse by the ongoing cost of living crisis,” said Aldi UK corporate responsibility director Liz Fox.

“That’s why we’re committed to supporting even more families in need this summer via our food donations scheme with Neighbourly, helping vital charities provide meals to those who need them most.”

Neighbourly CEO Steve Butterworth said: “Demand on charities and food banks is incredibly high and these organisations are in need of more support than ever. This push in donations from Aldi will be essential in helping so many families during the school holidays and we know how grateful they will be.”

Aldi has donated 35 million meals with Neighbourly since first partnering with the organisation in 2019, including seven million so far this year. It is one of a number of retailers to work with the platform, with Sainsbury’s, Lidl and M&S among others.

Aldi also recently announced an initiative offering children the chance to have a free session of an Olympic or Paralympic sport of their choosing with a local club this summer, as part of its sponsorship of Team GB and ParalympicsGB.