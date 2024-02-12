Aldi is recruiting shoppers to review wine in return for free bottles.

Thirty successful applicants will receive three bottles from Aldi’s upcoming spring-summer wine range to test and review over an eight-week period. They will be expected to share honest reviews across their social media channels, using the hashtag #AldiWineClub.

Aspiring wine critics can apply by email to . The email must include the applicant’s full name, proof of age, social media handles and follower numbers, along with a 150-word explanation of why they should be chosen. Applicants must also name their favourite Aldi wine and say why they like it.

“We embrace the opportunity to gather feedback from our trusted shoppers,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“It helps the buying team shape wine ranges into what they are – great-tasting, award-winning, delivering on both quality and price. We look forward to welcoming the next 30 Aldi Wine Club members on board.”

It is not the first Aldi has given away free wine to promote a new range. In 2022, it invited shoppers to apply to be a ‘wine buyer for a day’ at its UK headquarters in Atherstone, North Warwickshire, and receive a free case.

The latest competition is open to applications until 4 March. The full terms and conditions are available on Aldi’s website.

The spring-summer wine range launches in Aldi stores on 18 March.