Aldi is to invest £550m in stores and distribution in 2024 in a move it says will create over 1,500 jobs across the country.

The investment will see Aldi open in new locations up and down the country while also upgrading its existing stores and distribution network.

Aldi opened its 1,000th UK store in September 2023, in Woking. It marked the occasion by setting a new long-term target of 1,500 UK stores, though it has not said when it aims to get there. The supermarket also hasn’t put a number on its pipeline of new stores for 2024.

It said today it was looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites of 1.5 acres, to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces.

“We’re continuing to welcome more and more new customers through our doors – with people coming for our low prices but staying for our award-winning quality and British sourcing,” said Aldi UK & Ireland CEO Giles Hurley.

“However, there are still areas of the country that don’t have an Aldi, or that need more or larger stores to meet demand. That is what our 2024 expansion plans aim to address. We now have more than 1,000 stores across the UK but there are plenty more Aldi stores still to come, in 2024 and beyond.”

Aldi offers sector-leading entry-level hourly pay rates to store and warehouse workers, of £13.55 inside the M25 and £12 elsewhere in the country.