Aldi plans to open new 12 stores between now and the end of the year and has published a list of their locations.

It means Aldi will end 2023 with about 1,020 UK stores, having opened its 1,000th in September.

New stores are to begin trading in Taunton and Oldham this month, and in Farnborough and West Bridgford in November as Aldi opens an average of one per week for the remainder of the year.

Each one will create about 40 jobs, according to Aldi, which pays shopworkers an industry-leading hourly rate of £11.40 nationally or £12.85 in London, on top of paid breaks.

Aldi also opened three stores last week, in Slough, Torquay and Cannock.

As it opened its 1,000th, in Woking, Aldi set a new target of 1,500, though it has not said when it intends to reach it.

“We’re welcoming more and more customers through our doors each week, which is why we’re investing in new stores up and down the country to bring our great value groceries to even more people and meet the growing demand,” said Aldi UK real estate director George Brown.

“Shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when they shop with us, and we’re confident Aldi’s success will continue to grow.”

Here are the towns and cities that can expect a new Aldi branch between now and the end of the year: