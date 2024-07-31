Aldi is set to open four new stores in London between now and the end of the year.

New stores in Leytonstone and Beckton are set to open in the next couple of months, according to the supermarket, while Holloway Road and Muswell Hill are also set to get new Aldi stores in 2024.

The new London stores are set to create more than 150 jobs, as part of Aldi’s £550m investment in UK expansion this year.

The latest announcement comes after Aldi last week said it would create 1,000 new store jobs across the UK by the year end as it opens an average of one new supermarket a week.

The discounter’s sales growth has been steadily slowing in recent months, to reach 0.3% year on year in the 12 weeks to 7 July according to Kantar, compared with total market growth of 2%.

“There are still thousands of shoppers in the capital that don’t yet have access to an Aldi nearby and, as a result, too many people have to make do with big prices at the big supermarkets,” said Aldi UK MD of national real estate Jonathan Neale.

“That’s why, while we’re looking to open new stores across the country, London will be a particular focus for us over the coming years.”