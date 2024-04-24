Aldi is to offer a ‘wine of the week’ promotion every week, following the popularity of discounts it has previously offered at seasonal peaks.

Until now, the discounter had only offered wine promotions at seasonal calendar dates such as Christmas, Easter and bank holidays.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Cairanne – an award winning côtes du rhône red – was offered as the retailer’s ‘wine of the week’ at Christmas, selling out in just four days after being reduced from £8.99 to £3.49.

The popularity of the offer has persuaded Aldi to offer a discount on one of its wines in store every week from 22 April.

The first wine to be selected is its Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec. From 22 April until 29 April, shoppers can purchase the wine for £4.99 instead of its regular shelf-edge price of £6.99.

A spokeswoman for Aldi said: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy our fantastic range of quality wines at consistently low prices throughout the year. That’s why we’re reducing the price of one of our core wine products each week from 22 April.

“This gives our customers access to wines they may not have otherwise had the opportunity to buy, trading them up in the category as they expand their repertoire, as well as bringing new consumers into the category.”

Outside the new weekly wine offers, Aldi said it would continue to run seasonal promotions, reducing the prices of several wines across its rosé, red, white and sparkling ranges ahead of key calendar dates.